Is Joe Biden Spreading Misinformation About COVID Vaccines?

On July 21, President Joe Biden spoke at a CNN town hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, about the COVID pandemic and vaccination uptake against the disease.

The Complaint

CNN host Don Lemon questioned the president if he believes COVID is on the decline at the town hall.

According to the president, people who have not been vaccinated against COVID are facing a pandemic. “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized, you’re not going to be in an ICU unit, and you’re not going to die,” he continued.

“You are not going to acquire COVID if you have these vaccinations,” Biden added.

In the United States, three COVID vaccinations are currently available: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The town hall and the president’s statements were widely broadcast by CNN, including online and on cable and satellite networks.

The Details

In what are known as breakthrough instances, patients who have been fully vaccinated against COVID become unwell. It is not true, however, that those who have been vaccinated cannot contract COVID, cannot be hospitalized, cannot become sick enough to require ICU treatment, and/or cannot die as a result of the disease.

On its website, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states: “Vaccine breakthrough instances are expected.” COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective, and they are a vital tool for containing the epidemic. However, no vaccination is 100 percent effective in preventing sickness in those who have been vaccinated. COVID-19 will cause a tiny fraction of fully vaccinated people to become unwell, be hospitalized, or die.”

“Vaccine breakthrough instances will occur, just as they do with other vaccines,” it continues, “even if the vaccines are acting as expected.”

More than 159 million people in the United States have been vaccinated against COVID, according to CDC statistics from July 12, 2021, and 48 states and territories have recorded 5,492 patients with COVID vaccination breakthrough infections who were hospitalized or died.

1,456 of the 5,189 vaccination breakthrough cases reported to the CDC that resulted in hospitalization or death were asymptomatic or unrelated to COVID. There were 272 asymptomatic or unrelated to COVID cases among the 1,063 fatal vaccination breakthrough cases. As of now. This is a condensed version of the information.