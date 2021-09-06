Is Jessica Chastain dating Oscar Isaac after the viral Venice red carpet video?

After their viral red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

The co-stars enjoyed a touching moment on the red carpet in Italy ahead of the premiere of their new drama Scenes from a Marriage.

Due to their undeniable chemistry, a video of the two posing together has gone viral.

Isaac, 42, tenderly stroked Chastain’s bicep as she draped her left arm around his shoulder.

They exchanged a glance before he kissed her arm softly and she drew him in for a hug.

On Twitter, a slowed-down version of the video has received over 8 million views.

Is Jessica Chastain dating Oscar Isaac?

Fans were also enthralled by clips of the two stars walking down the red carpet hand in hand and having a quick kiss on stage after the premiere of their new film, with one Twitter user writing: “I wish I had words for this but I truly don’t.”

While they appeared to have a lot of chemistry on the red carpet, they are not dating.

The pair’s most recent project is an HBO miniseries based on the Ingmar Bergman Swedish classic of the same name from the 1970s, for which they both served as executive producers.

It tells the narrative of Mira (Chastain) and Jonathan (Isaac) as their marriage falls apart. On September 12th, it will air on the network.

The performers, both Juilliard graduates, previously appeared together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year as a couple.

Isaac confessed to Access Hollywood about their on-screen connection that he wanted to work with Chastain on the show before he was even cast.

