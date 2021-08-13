Is Jennifer Hudson in the Aretha Franklin biopic really singing?

Jennifer Hudson is a well-known artist who has released three albums and won two Grammy Awards.

In 2007, Aretha Franklin personally chose the Dreamgirls actress to play her in Respect, a biopic about the singer’s journey to prominence.

The film, directed by Liesl Tommy, follows Franklin’s life from her early years in the church choir to her ascent to popularity and engagement in the civil rights movement, as well as her struggle with an abusive marriage.

Hudson was cast in Dreamgirls as a result of her Academy Award-winning performance, and the film launched a decade-long friendship between the two.

Hudson prepared for her role as the Queen of Soul in a variety of ways, including conversing with Franklin virtually every week until her death in 2018 at the age of 76.

The music, and playing live on location, were most significant to Hudson, who was also an executive producer on the picture.

She gave all of Franklin’s onstage performances in the moment, rather than lip-syncing or dubbing her voice in later, since she wanted to feel as if she were performing alongside the late superstar.

Hudson remarked in an interview with The New York Times, “I wanted to feel it as she did in her life.” If it was live, it was like, “Well, let’s do it live.” Whatever we were re-enacting and recreating from her life was like, “Well, let’s do it live.”

“‘Amazing Grace’ was being performed live. The song ‘Ain’t No Way’ was performed live. We’re going to sing ‘Natural Woman’ live. As a result, it may be true to what happened in her life.”

Hudson also insisted on having a say in which songs were included in the biopic’s soundtrack, revealing she was emphatic that “Ain’t No Way” had to be included.

She also said she was “just allowing whatever that influence is that she’s had on me to come through, while using her inflections and different nuances,” rather than impersonating Hudson. It wasn’t so much about the notes as it was about the feeling.”

Hudson spoke about her final chat at the Respect premiere, which took place on August 8 at Westwood’s Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. This is a condensed version of the information.