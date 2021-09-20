Is Jason Sudeikis in a relationship? The Relationship History of ‘Ted Lasso’ Star.

At Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV sitcom Ted Lasso was one of the big winners, with Sudeikis taking home the trophy for lead actor in a comedy series.

The 46-year-old claimed it had been a “Hell of a year” in his acceptance speech before giving respect to his family, saying, “This event is about family, mentors and teachers, and teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

He went on to praise his daughters, sisters, and “my sisters who were chosen for reasons other than biology, such as Rachel.”

He acknowledged his children and mentioned numerous ladies in his life, but he made no mention of his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde or any current partner.

Is Jason Sudeikis dating someone?

Keeley Hazell, a 34-year-old British model and actress, was previously linked to the former Saturday Night Live star.

The two are thought to have met on the set of Horrible Bosses 2, which they both filmed in 2014, and have stayed pals since then.

Hazell also played a woman named Bex in Ted Lasso, and the character Keeley Jones is supposed to be named after her.

Following his breakup from ex-fiancée Wilde, 37, at the end of 2020, their relationship is said to have turned passionate.

A source told E News in February that “they are seeing each other,” but that their relationship was “casual for now,” adding, “He enjoys spending time with her, but it’s casual for now.” They’ve been friends for a long time and have always been cordial.

“Having someone to spend time with while he’s in London has been wonderful for him. He’s not searching for a committed relationship.”

They were pictured going arm in arm around New York City in June, but their romance apparently fizzled out a month later.

They were “no longer romantic,” a source told E News in July, adding that the relationship was never serious.

They were pictured together again earlier this month, this time on a hike in Los Angeles, however a source informed Page Six that they were simply pals.

They said they had known each other for seven to eight years.

What Happened to Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde?

Sudeikis, as well as.