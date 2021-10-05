Is Ivermectin a “wonder medication” or a “fake”? Between these two extremes is where the reality lies.

Freedman, David H.

Andrew Hill has firsthand experience with bringing a game-changing medicine to market. A pharmacology researcher at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom assisted in the development of antiviral drugs for HIV. He continues, “You think of saving millions of lives.” “It was a fantastic sensation.”

Last year, Hill was also thrilled about ivermectin, a 40-year-old generic medicine that inhibited the reproduction of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in early laboratory trials. Ivermectin could potentially provide an instant lifeline to thousands of COVID-19 patients struggling for breath in emergency rooms around the world, given that it was already being produced in industrial quantities as a parasite treatment for people and animalsâ€”but only if it proved effective in the clinic, not just in a petri dish.

Some of the early, optimistic studies were revealed to be faulty, and one clinical trial was terminated after the medicine failed to show any benefit. The drug didn’t seem to be living up to its early promise, according to Hill.

The political right in the United States has been enraged by Hill’s and other scientists’, doctors’, and regulators’ refusal to approve ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. Medical experts are in cahoots with Big Pharma to secure their revenues from vaccines and other treatments, according to conservative pundits and even some prominent Republican members of Congress. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky claims that liberals dismiss ivermectin because they are “deranged” by their hatred for former President Donald Trump.

The political left’s reaction has been nearly as hysterical. Ivermectin has a reputation for being a deadly, false COVID-19 treatment used solely by science-denying, vaccine-avoidant lunatics. The medicine is a “bogus COVID therapy” and “a beloved of conspiracy-mongers,” as the Los Angeles Times described it in one headline. David Boulware, an infectious disease physician and researcher at the University of Minnesota, and one of the directors of a major effort to conduct trials of potential COVID-19 treatments, including ivermectin, says, “That seems to reflect some media bias based on the fact that it’s mostly Trump supporters who are taking it.”

