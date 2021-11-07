Is it true that John, Beth, and Kayce died? The Season 4 Premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Everything.

Yellowstone fans have been waiting over a year to learn whether John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton are still alive—and now they know.

The criminal drama is back, and it’s dealing with the consequences from the assassination attempts that ended season 3 on a cliffhanger. The hectic opening sequence, which showed who lived and who died, gave viewers no chance to recover their breath.

We’ll go into each character’s fate in Yellowstone after the botched murder plan in episode 1, “Half the Money,” so be warned.

In Yellowstone, who died and who survived?

Each member of the Dutton family was targeted in a different way, all at the same time.

When John (Kevin Costner) was attacked on the side of the road, he received several gunshot wounds, Beth’s office burst when someone opened a suspicious parcel, and Kayce was pinned down by gunfire inside the police station.

The episode begins with a dried blood-covered hand on John’s hand. He’s still alive, but he’s in poor health. He’s scrawled a description of the perpetrators’ car using his own blood on the floor next to him. Fortunately, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) locates him and transports him to a hospital.

Kayce is then pinned down in a police station. He hides behind his desk and flips it over. When two shooters approach the room, Kayce uses a flashbang grenade to stun them before shooting them.

We observe the carnage wrought by an explosion at the Schwartz and Meyer bank, where Beth (Kelly Reilly) was caught. Beth emerges from the smoke, her garments half-blown off and covered in blood. She sits down on the side of the road, shell-shocked, and smokes a cigarette. When she sits down, we notice that her back has been seriously scorched, presumably by the blast.

Over the phone, Kayce warned his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) to take their kid Tate (Brecken Merrill) to the bunkhouse. Before they can finish, an intruder dressed as a clown arrives, ostensibly with the goal of murdering Monica. When Tate shoots him in the chest with a shotgun, it appears that he is ready to kill her.

Back with Kayce, he uses the information John left for to track down the people who shot his father. This is a condensed version of the information.