Is it true that Coop, Layla, and Carrie are still alive? The Season 4 Premiere of ‘All American’ Reveals Fates.

All American’s third season concluded on a massive cliffhanger, with Coop’s (Bre-Z), Layla’s (Greta Onieogou), and Carrie’s (Anna Lore) lives on the line. Fans of All American have been counting down the days until the Season 4 debut, hoping to learn more about Coop, Layla, and Carrie’s destinies.

There are some episode 1 spoilers ahead, so proceed with caution.

Are Coop, Layla, and Carrie still alive in Season 4 of All American?

Fans of Coop, Layla, and Carrie from All American have excellent news.

The trio survived the season 3 finale’s near-death events, which included a shooting and a near-suicide attempt.

Coop, Layla, and Carrie will be balancing the psychological drama of what occurred to them as they try to move forward with their lives in the coming season.

Coop

Coop was rushed to surgery and stayed in a coma for three days after being shot by Mo (Erica Peeples), the sister of mobster Tyrone Moore, a few days after the events of the season 3 finale (Demetrius Shipp Jr.)

The good news is that Coop is anticipated to recover completely. The bad news is that Coop may become a suspect in a murder investigation after being blamed for a crime she did not commit.

Preach (J. Kareem Grimes) shot at Mo in the season 3 finale, just moments after Mo had pulled the trigger on Coop. Mo did not survive her injuries, and her death was to become the subject of a murder inquiry at the start of Season 4.

Coop agreed to take the blame for Mo’s killing, telling officers she shot her in self-defense because Preach is a felon on parole who would almost certainly be sent back to prison if the authorities learned he was the killer.

The investigator did not seem to believe Coop’s account, and Preach and Coop could be in major trouble in the future.

Layla and Carrie are a couple.

The audience had no idea whether the duo would survive the horrors of the season 3 finale.

