Is It True That Coffee Causes Your Heart to ‘Flutter’?

Is there a link between coffee drinking and cardiac arrhythmias? According to the authors of a new study, coffee may potentially reduce the chance of it.

Caffeine is thought to raise the risk of cardiac arrhythmias, or abnormal heartbeats, which can cause fluttering or racing in the heart. However, the evidence for this theory is “poorly substantiated,” according to the authors of a new study published in JAMA Internal Medicine on Monday.

The researchers wanted to see if consuming coffee regularly is indeed associated to an increased risk of arrhythmias. To do so, they looked at 386,258 people’s coffee consumption and compared it to rates of cardiac arrhythmia. The individuals had no prior diagnosis of arrhythmia, and coffee consumers had two cups of coffee per day on average, while 22.1 percent did not drink coffee.

During the follow-up, 16,979 of the individuals developed arrhythmia. Rather to finding that coffee consumers had a higher risk of arrhythmia, the researchers discovered that coffee drinking actually reduced the risk of arrhythmia.

“Each additional cup of habitual coffee taken was linked with a 3% decreased risk of incident arrhythmia after accounting for demographic variables, concomitant conditions, and lifestyle habits,” the researchers reported.

CNN said that the researchers also looked at the CYP1A2 gene, often known as the “coffee gene.” They wanted to explore if caffeine metabolism-related genetic variations influenced the link between coffee consumption and arrhythmia risk.

People who have a functional version of the gene can metabolize coffee normally, which means they can consume coffee without experiencing any negative side effects, according to the outlet. However, if it is mutated, the body’s rate of coffee metabolization may be slowed.

The researchers, on the other hand, found no link between “genetically induced variations in caffeine metabolism” and an increased risk of ventricular arrhythmias.

The researchers concluded, “Greater quantities of habitual coffee drinking were inversely related with a decreased risk of arrhythmia in this prospective cohort investigation, with no evidence that genetically mediated caffeine metabolism impacted that association.” “Mendelian randomization failed to find evidence of a link between caffeine consumption and arrhythmias.”

According to CNN, the researchers acknowledged that the assumption that causes heart palpitations stems from “earlier, smaller” investigations. They also cited 201 meta-analyses that concluded that moderate coffee drinking is “beneficial rather than harmful” to one’s health.

Increasing one's energy levels, improving metabolic rate, and lessening the risk of Parkinson's disease are just a few of the other probable benefits of coffee consumption.