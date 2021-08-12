Is it true that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s father was a Nazi sergeant?

“Screw your freedom,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said to anyone who do not follow the laws aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Schwarzenegger made the remarks in a video interview with CNN journalist Bianna Golodryga to explore Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s new memoir, Here, Right Matters.

“There is a virus here,” he remarked. It kills people, and the only way to avoid it is to be vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing, and constantly wash your hands, rather than to think, “Well, my freedom is being a little disturbed here.” No way, screw your liberty.”

“You have the right to not wear a mask,” he said, “but you know what? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to defend your fellow members around you.” “It’s as simple as that.”

The Complaint

Senior editor for the conservative newspaper Human Events and an alt-right political activist. “Arnold Schwarzenegger’s father was a member of Hitler’s Brownshirts and served as a 1st Sgt in the Wehrmacht,” tweeted Jack Posobiec, who supplied a link to the actor’s comments.

On Twitter, Posobiec’s accusation has been retweeted over 3,000 times and liked over 6,500 times, with famous bodybuilder and entrepreneur Marc Lobliner among those who have shared it, stating, “I lost all respect for Arnold during the lockdowns.”

On Twitter, his comment was shared 400 times and liked more than 1,000 times. Jordan Schachtel, a journalist, also made a reference to the assertion in a tweet, adding, “People with family ties to actual Nazis should consider more before they comment.” On Twitter, his remark was liked and shared over 1,200 times.

The Details

Gustav Schwarzennegger, Arnold’s father, was a Nazi.

Schwarzenegger knew very little about his father, who worked as a police officer and postal inspector in the small Austrian village of Thal, when he was growing up.

Gustav died in 1972, but newspaper reports in the late 1980s claimed he was a member of the Nazi party.

In July 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger met Rabbi Marvin Hier of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Los Angeles-based Jewish civil rights organization, and urged him to look into his father’s role in WWII.

Gustav was discovered after a two-month investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.