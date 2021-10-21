Is it Saturday or Sunday for Trick-or-Treating? The Halloween Tradition’s Ground Rules.

Last year, COVID regulations thwarted many families’ hopes to go trick-or-treating. This year, children are especially eager to participate in the Halloween custom, and the good news is that they may, according to the president’s main medical adviser.

“I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN when asked for his advice on trick-or-treating. For the most part, you’re outside… and enjoying it.

“Children adore this time of year. For youngsters, this is a critical time of year.” Because Halloween is on a Sunday this year, some parents are debating whether they should take their kids out on Saturday instead.

Here’s some advice on when to go and how to do it properly.

Is it better to do Trick-or-Treating on Saturday or Sunday?

Parents are split on this issue. Some people believe that Halloween should only be celebrated on October 31st, while others prefer to take their children on the Saturday before Halloween to avoid getting them overly enthusiastic and loaded with candy on a school night.

According to a poll by the news website East Idaho News, 54% of locals choose Saturday night, while 22% prefer Sunday night. Another 17% stated they would do double duty and go out both evenings.

It’s up to you to decide what’s best for your family, but there are a few methods to see if your neighbors are on board.

When am I allowed to start trick-or-treating?

The activities usually begin when the sun sets.

Depending on your time zone, trick-or-treaters are usually expected to arrive about 5:30 or 6 p.m.

According to a 2015 poll conducted by pollster FiveThirtyEight, most Americans expect door-knocking to start about 6 p.m. and end around 9 p.m.

Which homes am I allowed to trick-or-treat at?

According to Good Housekeeping, neighbors who leave a porch light on may suggest that they are welcome trick-or-treaters.

Others may put a pumpkin or jack-o’-lantern in front of the front door as an indication that they’re giving out candy.

What is the proper etiquette for trick-or-treaters?

It’s always a good idea to be courteous. Their children should treat your neighbors with respect, even if they are costumed as scary monsters.

If you come across a residence with a bowl of candy on the table, only take one or two pieces per child. This is a condensed version of the information.