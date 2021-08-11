Is It Safe to Eat Frozen Honey? The TikTok craze may not be good for your health.

Although honey is a pleasant substance, a recent trend on TikTok appears to have left a bitter taste in the mouths of many online viewers.

People have been freezing honey for up to eight hours and then chewing on it once it has turned into a gel, according to one of the newest trends on the video-sharing app.

On TikTok, the craze has exploded in popularity in recent weeks, with the hashtag Frozenhoney amassing an incredible 824 million views.

While the snack may appeal to individuals with a sweet craving, several have advised against attempting the food hack because it may not be especially healthful.

Although the origins of the fad are unknown, TikToker Lalaeluu tried out the trend on July 25 in a video that can be viewed here and has received 7.3 million views and 1 million likes.

Despite the fact that she ate the food and stated, “It tastes like honey but it’s wonderful,” she captioned the photo, “Note to self: Don’t consume three mouthfuls of honey in the morning, it will create urgent bowl movements.”

Others agreed with her assessment, like TikTok user Sabicos, who said, “I did that and ate too much and became sick.”

Excessive Honey Consumption Has Negative Health Consequences

While there haven’t been many research on frozen honey, it has been shown that consuming too much of the sweet condiment can increase the risk of botulism. Freezing does not kill the botulinum germs.

Raw honey, according to the National Institutes of Health, can contain botulinum spores. “Botulism is an uncommon but serious condition caused by the Clostridium botulinum bacteria,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Bacteria can enter the body through wounds or by consuming food that has been poorly canned or preserved.”

“Honey can contain spores of C. botulinum and has been a source of infection for infants,” the CDC warns. Honey should not be given to children under the age of 12 months. Honey is safe for anyone over the age of one.”

Although this could be a rare occurrence.