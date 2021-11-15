Is it Possible to Travel to Mexico Without Getting a COVID Vaccine?

Earlier this month, the land border between Mexico and the United States reopened to non-essential travel. Is it, nevertheless, feasible to go from the United States to the country without having received the COVID-19 vaccine? Yes, it is conceivable, although health officials in the United States advise against it at this time.

Mexico was designated as “Level 3” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on November 15, signifying a “high level” of COVID-19 in the country.

As a result, the CDC recommends that you get all of your vaccinations before going to Mexico. Unvaccinated passengers should also get a vaccination, according to the health service.