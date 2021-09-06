Is it possible to go to the movies on Labor Day?

Every year on the first Monday in September, workers are given a well-deserved day off. The federal holiday, which has been observed for almost 125 years, honors the dedication of workers from all walks of life.

Given that many people will have the day off on September 6, it would make sense to spend it doing something fun with our friends and family, such as going to the movies to see the current blockbuster.

However, because many stores are closed for the holidays, moviegoers should check to see if their local multiplex is open and playing films.

Fortunately, most movie theaters are open on Labor Day, and given the new films, they will almost certainly be crowded.

What Movies Are Currently Showing in Theaters?

Given that movie theaters have been closed at various moments over the last 18 months owing to the coronavirus pandemic, many fantastic films that have been delayed are finally making their way to the big screen.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the most recent Marvel film, is one such example.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) leaves his past behind to establish a new life in San Francisco, only to discover it and the Ten Rings Organization had tracked him down after many years.

This film is now at the top of the box office, followed by the new Jordan Peele-produced film Candyman.

Candyman is a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, and it gives the horror genre a new spin.

Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a filmmaker whose research into the Candyman urban legend lead him to unearth secrets about his own background.

While the top two box office films are set in the past, the third film on the list is set in the present: Free Guy.

Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is a non-player character in the video game Free City, in which everything bad happens to the people he knows.

However, as he discovers the reality about the world in which he lives, he understands that he is the only one who can save it.

