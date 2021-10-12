Is it possible that Matt Amodio threw the game? Fans of ‘Jeopardy!’ believe he lost on purpose.

Matt Amodio’s loss on Jeopardy! is proving to be a difficult pill to chew for many of the show’s viewers, who have accused the previous champion of throwing the game—despite the fact that he came out on top after a mathematical struggle.

During Monday’s program, the Yale Ph.D. candidate’s incredible 38-game winning streak came to an end when, unlike his two opponents, he finished last in the “Final Jeopardy” round after failing to correctly answer the clue.

Amodio bet less than half of his $10,600 gained during the game, as he entered the round $4,000 behind the leader and $3,800 behind the second-placed player. Jonathan Fisher doubled his money to finish with $29,200, while Jessica Stephens came in second with $28,799.

Given that the other two had a larger pool of prizes to wager, even if Amodio had bet his entire amount, he would still have come up short.

“Nazi Germany annexed this nation and divided it into regions of the Alps and the Danube; the Allies afterwards divided it into four parts,” Amodio said of the hint.

While the actual answer was Austria, Amodio was the only one of the three to guess Poland, prompting some fans to accuse the Ohio native of tossing the game to get back to his studies.

Following the episode’s airing, Amodio remarked on Twitter: “Congratulations to today’s two excellent challengers for making #Jeopardy an entertaining game! Let’s congratulate Jonathan and Jessica for a well-played match!” “Pretty apparent you tossed the game to return to your phd studies, but it’s been fun watching you,” one fan said directly to him. “I’m not claiming he threw that game,” one person remarked, “but it appeared like Matt Amodio tossed that game.” “It’s unthinkable that he wouldn’t recognize Austria there.” An irate fan of the syndicated quiz program wrote, “Matt Amodio definitely took a dive.” “He got eliminated from the final round of #Jeopardy. He had roughly $10,000 in his pocket. What the hell is going on?! Make an effort to win! He merely bid $5,000 in Final #Jeopardy instead of going all-in to win with the largest lead imaginable. He didn’t lose on intentionally!” Another, who was also focused on the show’s final round, said: This is a condensed version of the information.