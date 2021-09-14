Is It Possible That Jason Derulo Fell Down The Stairs? The Funny Met Gala Meme’s Beginnings.

Apart from death, taxes, and the Jason Derulo falling down the stairs meme emerging for every major red carpet event, there are few things in life that are definite.

We’re dispelling the annual meme ahead of time, as this year’s Met Gala appears to be no different.

Is It True That Jason Derulo Fell Down The Stairs?

This now-iconic snapshot of a man tumbling down a set of stairs is not the “Tip Toe” singer, which is unfortunate for meme fans (but lucky for Derulo).

According to Know Your Meme, this photo was misidentified as Derulo for the first time in May 2015.

The first version is credited to @dashausofjack, a since-suspended account that tweeted the photo with the caption: “Jason Derulo just fell at #MetGala. LMAO.”

The tweet quickly went viral on Twitter, with some manual retweets still visible today.

Some media sources, including HuffPost, were eager to refute the meme at the time.

Derulo, who has never attended the famed New York event, captioned the photo with, “Lmao I’m at rehearsal in LA.” ‘Fuq ya’ll,’ I say. Lol.”

Although the Instagram image has since been removed, a link to the same post with the same description was shared on his Twitter account and remains active.

“I was actually in rehearsals in L.A.,” the 31-year-old claimed in a YouTube video aired later that month on the channel Audacy News. I was in New York for the Met Gala… and I thought it was hilarious.”

He said, “My grandmother, she’s 93 years old, she phoned me.” Though he saw the comical side, he added that the rumor did raise concern among his family members, as he continued: “My grandmother, she’s 93 years old, she called me.” ‘Are you all right?’ she asks. ‘I heard you fell down the stairs,’ I said.

“I said, ‘Grandma, I’m fine.’ He laughed, “I ain’t falling down no stairs.”

Despite this, the photo continues to go viral, with fans tweeting that Derulo has fallen down the steps at yet another celebrity-studded gathering.

It’s been seen on the red carpets of the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Met Gala (again). One Twitter user went so far as to insinuate that Derulo had fallen down the steps of the 2020 Emmys, which were broadcast live on Zoom.