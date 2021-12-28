Is it possible for one COVID variant to protect against another? This is supported by a new study.

Because of its contagiousness and capacity to evade some of the protections afforded by existing vaccines, the COVID-19 Omicron variation is quickly becoming the most dominant strain to date. However, it may have the perverse effect of preventing reinfection with previous strains.

According to a recent study conducted by researchers in South Africa, where Omicron initially appeared, the variant may boost immunity to other variants such as its parent, the Delta variant.

The research was based on a small sample of 13 people, 11 of whom tested positive for Omicron. Seven of them were fully vaccinated, and it was discovered that two weeks after the trial began, the antibody response of those infected with Omicron had increased fourfold. In addition, the individuals’ immune systems were discovered to have a 14-fold improvement in their ability to resist Omicron reinfection, according to the researchers.

“An increase in Delta variant neutralization in Omicron-infected patients may result in Delta’s capacity to re-infect those individuals,” said Dr. Alex Sigal, the study’s principal researcher at the Africa Health Research Institute.

If that’s the case, the havoc Covid-19 has wreaked on our lives may be lessened.

According to Sigal, one of the most important implications of this research is that it may significantly lessen the disturbance that Omicron fears. This is due to Omicron’s milder symptoms compared to earlier strains, as well as the possibility of an increase in immunity following infection with Omicron.

“If Omicron proves to be less virulent, it could indicate that the pandemic’s trajectory has shifted – Omicron will take over, at least for the time being, and our lives will be less disrupted,” Sigal added.

However, there are some caveats to this discovery that restrict its immediate significance. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed, and information on the severity of Omicron is scarce.

The source of this immunological response is likewise unknown, according to the researchers. It’s unclear if the greater protection is related to Omicron-induced antibodies, vaccination, or immunity from a past illness, according to the researchers.

COVID-19 cases are pushing up hospitalizations and putting renewed stress on healthcare systems while specialists around the world continue to explore Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omicron accounts for 58.6% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States, compared to 41.1 percent for Delta.