Is it possible for dogs to eat bananas? All the Fruits You Can (and Can’t) Feed Your Dog

Dogs naturally want to share their food with their owners, but it’s wise to be cautious when it comes to fruit. Certain fruits are unsafe for dogs to eat, while others are safe to eat but have negative side effects.

This website enlisted the help of canine experts to determine which fruits are safe for dogs to consume, such as bananas, blueberries, and melons, as well as which should be avoided.

Can Dogs Consume Fruit?

Dr. Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) chief veterinary officer, noted that typical symptoms that arise when a dog consumes fruits that are harmful to their health include vomiting and diarrhea.

“This could involve trouble breathing, dilated pupils, red gums, or even kidney failure in severe situations, such as cyanide poisoning,” Klein warned. If swallowed in big enough amounts, cyanide can be deadly, according to the AKC.

“Most fruit emergencies are rare,” Klein said.

We used to see up to 5-10 a week in our emergency room.”

He advised owners to avoid fruits with pits because they can cause their pets to choke or impede their intestines, especially plum and peach pits, which also contain lethal cyanide.

Fruits should be “given in small, bite-sized quantities, with the cores, stems, peels, and seeds removed,” according to Michael San Filippo, a representative for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

Fruits should only be given as a “rare treat,” according to the AVMA representative, because dogs acquire most of their nutritional needs from their normal diet.

Call your veterinarian, local veterinary emergency clinic, or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center right away if you think your pet has been poisoned or eaten something they shouldn’t have, according to an AVMA representative.

We’ll look at which fruits your dog can and can’t eat in more detail below.

Bananas

Bananas are high in potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, biotin, and copper, and are healthy to eat for dogs. According to the AKC, several doctors promote them as a healthier alternative to fatty, salty dog treats.

Banana peels, on the other hand, should be avoided by owners. “While the peels are not poisonous to dogs, they are,” according to the AKC. This is a condensed version of the information.