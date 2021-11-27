Is it possible for cats to eat chocolate? Snacks & Foods That Your Kitten Can (and Cannot) Eat

Cats are adored members of the family, but owners must remember that they have extremely specific dietary requirements.

As the holidays approach, our homes will be filled with more candy and drink than normal. While we humans enjoy sweet snacks and the occasional alcoholic beverage, it may not be a good idea to share these with our canine companions.

“Feline diets are a lot different than human diets,” says Debra Zoran, a professor of medicine at Texas A&M University.

Is it OK for cats to consume chocolate or raisins, and is alcohol harmful to them? The experts were questioned by Washington Newsday.

The Washington Newsday quoted Zoran as saying: “Cats prey on small animals such as mice and birds in the wild. A cat, on the other hand, may merely be preying on a can or dish of cat food as a pet.” As a result, she thinks it’s critical for cat owners to feed their cats a high-protein, low-carbohydrate diet similar to what their cats would consume in the wild.

Zoran continued: “People want nutritional advice to be simple… ‘do this, feed that,’ or to provide specific diet/brand suggestions (which we frequently do), but it’s simply not possible to forecast what food would be best for your specific cat.

“The diet should be comprehensive and balanced (since you’re giving them what they’d obtain on their own), but each cat or kitten is unique, and just like people, they may have taste or texture preferences, special nutritional needs, or require various nutrient profiles to fulfill their individual body’s needs.”

Meat should be a vital component of any cat’s diet, says Teresa Keiger, an allbreed judge with the Cat Fanciers’ Association.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “The most important thing to remember about cat nutrition is that cats are obligate carnivores, meaning they must consume meat. Taurine, an important amino acid, is not produced by cats and must be obtained through meat consumption.

“Humans and dogs are omnivores, which means we can produce taurine and do not require it from a food source. When shopping for cat food, look for meat or meat by-products as the first ingredient.

“While some people like preparing their own cat food, this can be difficult because cats still require a mix of protein, carbs, and fiber, as well as various vitamins and minerals; meat alone does not provide these requirements. This is a condensed version of the information.