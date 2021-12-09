Is It Necessary to Take an HIV Prevention Pill? Explanation of the CDC’s New PrEP Recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has modified its guidance to urge that doctors prescribe and tell patients about pre-exposure prophylaxis, a type of HIV prevention drug (PrEP).

PrEP can help people avoid contracting HIV while having sex or using drugs. When used appropriately, it can lower the chance of contracting HIV via sex by roughly 99 percent and at least 74 percent for individuals who inject drugs.

The CDC recommends that all sexually active adults and adolescents be informed about PrEP, according to new recommendations released on Wednesday. Patients who ask for PrEP should get it, even if they don’t inform their doctor they’re doing things that put them at risk of contracting HIV, according to the CDC.

HIV is an immune-system-attacking virus for which there is presently no cure. Treatments, on the other hand, can help people with HIV live longer and prevent the virus from spreading. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS. HIV can infect everyone, however particular populations are at a higher risk due to various conditions.

If a person has had anal or vaginal sex in the previous six months and also has an HIV-positive sexual partner, particularly if the partner has an unknown or detectable viral load; if they have had a STI in the previous six months; and if they have a history of not or not consistently using condoms with sexual partners, they are considered to be at substantial risk of contracting HIV. Those who inject drugs face a significant danger if they share injection equipment or inject with an HIV-positive companion.

The new guidance, according to Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention: “Our greatest foe is stigma…

PrEP, in my opinion, belongs in the same category as so many other excellent preventive treatments, such as talking about smoking, drinking, and drugs.”

PrEP could benefit an estimated 1.2 million people, according to the CDC. In recent years, rates of use have improved, growing from 3% of the 1.2 million in 2015 to 25% in 2020. As part of their initiative to eliminate, the government intends to see the figure reach 50% by 2030. This is a condensed version of the information.