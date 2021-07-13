Is Hope in Season 3 of ‘Virgin River’?

After more than six months of anticipation, Virgin River Season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix.

The third installment picked up where Season 2 left off, with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) discovering Jack (Martin Henderson) laying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

By the start of Season 3, Jack has recovered, but the shooter is still on the loose.

The entire primary cast returns for the third season, however some of your favorite Virgin River characters appear far more frequently than others.

Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River and the town’s biggest gossip, played by Annette O’Toole, is one fan favorite who is completely absent from the third series.

This article includes spoilers for the third season of Virgin River.

Is Hope in Virgin River Season 3?

Fans of Hope McCrea from Virgin River Season 3 will be disappointed.

Hope has a brief cameo in the series, and things go terribly wrong for her in the end.

Doc (Tim Matheson) first informs everyone that Hope is seeing her sick, elderly aunt and driving her to doctor’s visits.

Despite the fact that Hope does not appear in the series, she is present in spirit, even if just via FaceTime and Zoom calls.

She attempted to travel to Virgin River at the end of the series, but was tragically killed in a vehicle accident while on her way to her closest friend Lilly’s burial.

Hope was last seen in a medically induced coma, battling for her life, when viewers last saw her.

Fans will not know whether Hope lives or dies unless Netflix decides to renew Virgin River for a fourth season.

Regardless of the verdict, if Season 4 is approved, O’Toole will most likely return to reprise his role as Hope.

External events, such as the continuing worldwide coronavirus outbreak, will influence O’Toole’s return to Season 4, and hence Hope’s fate.

According to showrunner Sue Tenney, O’Toole was visibly absent from the third series because to the filming delays created by Covid-19.

Hope’s visit to see her aunt was dubbed a “pandemic pivot” by her, who explained, “We’ve worked very hard to. This is a condensed version of the information.