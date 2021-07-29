Is Gigi and Damian Still Together in ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’?

Love is Blind: After the Altar is now available to watch on Netflix. Fans have been waiting over two years to meet up with the contestants and find out who from the reality show is still together. At the reunion, just two couples, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, are still officially married.

Gigi Giannina Giannina Giannina Giannina Giannina Milady Gibelli and Damian Powers revealed that they had been dating since the end of the show, but are Gigi and Damian still together after the Love is Blind: After the Altar reunion? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Is Gigi and Damian still a couple?

At the Love Is Blind: After the Altar reunion, things didn’t go as planned for Gigi and Damian.

Gigi and Damian are still dating at the commencement of the reunion episodes. They don’t live together and aren’t planning to marry anytime soon. Both of them openly and honestly discuss the ups and downs of their relationship, but they both agree that they are committed to making it work.

Unfortunately, the couple got into a violent dispute over Damian’s friendship with Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago, whom he invited to the reunion without telling his girlfriend Gigi.

The issue quickly escalated, with Gigi warning Francesca to keep away from Damian and Francesca chastising Damian for not being open about the depth of his and Gigi’s relationship.

Following Francesca’s departure from the party, Gigi told Damian that she no longer trusted him, prompting him to rush out of the party, saying that Gigi’s statements were “b*******.”

Following their dispute, After the Altar did not reveal whether Gigi and Damian were able to restore their relationship, and it is still unknown whether they are formally together or not. Both Gigi and Damian have been silent about their relationship status, but they have not been pictured together in over six months, according to their social media accounts.

Damian’s Instagram had the final photo of them together in October 2020.

“Love Is Blind!” he captioned the photo. I’ve been tremendously fortunate and grateful to have had the opportunity to grow alongside you over the last two years! Thank you for living life to the fullest. This is a condensed version of the information.