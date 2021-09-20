Is Gary Cole on ‘NCIS’ set to take over for Mark Harmon?

On September 20, NCIS returns for its 19th season, with a few notable cast changes.

Since the show’s inception in 2003, Mark Harmon has played special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but the actor will have a considerably less role in the upcoming season.

Season 18 ended with a dramatic explosion in which Gibbs was “killed off” when his boat was destroyed, only to reveal in the last moments of the episode that he had swum away from the wreckage.

The NCIS crew will be searching for Gibbs, who has gone on the hunt for a serial murderer with journalist Marcie Warren, in the first episode of Season 19. (Pam Dawber).

Gary Cole will join the cast as new series regular FBI Special Agent Alden Park to compensate for Harmon’s decreased involvement in the most recent season.

But the question remains: will Cole take over for Harmon on the show?

In the 19th season of NCIS, how many episodes will Mark Harmon play Gibbs?

Harmon’s position on the new season of the program will be significantly reduced, according to TVLine.

According to the publication, he will only appear in a few episodes, with one source informing them, “It’ll be in the low single digits.”

On September 9, Deadline asked CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl how many episodes Harmon will appear in during Season 19, but he refused to say.

“Mark has always been a part of the program, and he will always be a part of the show.” We’ll just have to watch how it plays out in terms of his on-air appearances moving forward,” he stated.

Harmon is solely listed on IMDb as having appeared in the debut episode of the 19th season, “Blood in the Water.”

CBS representatives have been contacted by this publication for more comment.

Is Gary Cole set to take over for Mark Harmon on the show?

Cole has been cast as a new NCIS series regular, and his character, Special Agent Park, will work with the team in the absence of Gibbs.

While he is a regular in the new season, the actor is only listed on IMDb as having appeared in Season. This is a condensed version of the information.