Is Francesca Farago dating Damian Powers from ‘Love Is Blind’?

After the Altar saw the original Love is Blind competitors reunite two years after the initial series was recorded. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, the only two couples officially still together from the series, were also celebrated their two-year anniversary with the participants.

Despite Damian declaring “I don’t” at the altar and leaving Gigi on her own after saying “I do,” Damian Powers and Giannina ‘Gigi’ Gibelli announced they were still dating during the reunion.

The couple was candid about their ups and downs over the past two years, but they were determined to make things work.

Damian, on the other hand, put into question the sincerity of their relationship when he invited Francesca Farago of Too Hot to Handle to the Love is Blind: After the Altar celebration, barely months after Damian had to deny rumors that he and Francesca were dating.

Is Francesca Farago dating Damian Powers?

There are currently no indications that Francesca Farago and Damian Powers are dating.

Unlike Damian and Gigi, they don’t even follow each other on Instagram.

Francesca was dating Demi Sims from The Only Way Is Essex earlier this year, and she uploaded images online with her Too Hot to Handle ex Harry Jowsey in June 2021.

In a June 2021 interview with Domenick Nati, Francesca revealed that they were “getting to know one other slowly,” but that things did not work out.

“I’m really, super single,” she continued. I despise almost everyone.”

Gigi said she and Damian were no longer together in a recent interview with Insider.

“Damian and I dissolved our relationship, and I wanted to start traveling and experience new things,” she explained.

What Happened to Damian Powers and Francesca Farago?

Despite him being in a relationship with Gigi, rumors that Francesca Farago and Damian Powers were dating began circulating in August 2020 when the two were photographed leaving a LA restaurant hand in hand by paparazzi.

After the photographs went viral, Damian sent a statement to E! News denying they were dating, claiming they were out to dinner with their shared attorney and a few acquaintances.

"Francesca grabbed onto me in an attempt," he told the newspaper.