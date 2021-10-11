Is Fisher Island a Real Place and Where Is Netflix’s ‘Maid’ Filmed?

Since its release on Netflix in early October 2021, Maid has become a regular on the Netflix Top Ten list.

In the series, Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) plays Alex, a single mother who works as a cleaner for the exceedingly rich. The story is based on Stephanie Land’s true story, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

The filming sites, particularly the rich haven of Fisher Island, have piqued viewers’ interest, prompting many to wonder if the area is real.

Where Does Maid Take Place?

Despite the fact that Alex travels to several locations throughout Maid, the series was mostly shot in one location.

The majority of Maid was shot in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Maid was shot over the course of seven months, with principal photography starting at the end of September 2020. Filming was completed in early April of 2021.

The production team took sure to leave a positive impression on the local community after the long shoot. According to the Netflix show’s production notes, the apparel and set decorations were donated to various groups across Victoria when filming was over.

The Victoria Women’s Transition House (VWTH), Women in Need Society, The Y’s Young Moms Program, and the Salvation Army were among the charities chosen, reflecting Maid’s subject matter.

Is Fisher Island a True Location?

Fisher Island is located close off the coast of Miami, Florida, yet it does not appear that any filming for Maid took place there.

Fisher Island, as depicted in the episode, is home to a number of high-end residences. Fisher Island, according to Bloomberg, has the highest per capita income in the entire United States. The average income of homes in zip code 33109 was $2.5 million in 2015. More than half of the tax returns filed on the island were for more than $200,000.

Fisher Island is rather small, with all of the island's people crammed into the 216-acre island. Residents represent nearly 50 different nationalities, with occupations ranging from athletes to supermodels, executives to lawyers.