Is England in the midst of a third wave, and will Covid restrictions continue through June 21?

Experts are divided on whether the last stage of easing coronavirus limitations should proceed, citing concerns about a possible third wave of the pandemic sweeping the UK.

The PA news agency examines some of the important concerns and which actions may be implemented in England beyond the June 21 deadline.

– What do the experts have to say?

Some advise caution, while others argue that all Covid measures should be scrapped.

Professor Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) claimed that many people are still prone to the effects of Covid-19, and warned that pre-vaccination is still a risk.