Is Elize Matsunaga still in prison and where is she today?

Once Upon a Crime, starring Elize Matsunaga, is now available on Netflix. The four-part documentary series dives into the infamous murder that rocked Brazil and the rest of the world in 2012.

Elize Matsunaga, a convicted killer, gives her first public interview in the documentary.

Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her multimillionaire husband, Marco Matsunaga, on May 19, 2012.

Locals discovered his body pieces along the side of the road in Cotia, about 20 miles outside of So Paulo, one week later.

Elize Matsunaga explains what happened that evening when she squeezed the trigger on her husband in Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime.

Elize Matsunaga confesses to killing her husband after they argued at supper on May 19, just as she told the courts.

She claimed that when Marcos Matsunaga picked up their pizza (which was seen on camera), the two got into a fight about his adultery, with Marcos verbally and physically abusing her.

Marcos had allegedly threatened to seize complete custody of their daughter if they discontinued their relationship, according to Matsunaga. She then pulled out one of their numerous firearms and shot Marcos Matsunaga in the head.

Elize Matsunaga says in the Netflix documentary, “I still don’t know how to express what kind of emotion led me fire the trigger.”

Elize became a suspect after phone records linked her to the location of the remains after the body pieces were discovered.

She was arrested for her husband’s murder on June 4, 2013.

Elize Matsunaga confessed to killing her husband, Marcos Matsunaga, in a crime of passion and self-defense, according to her defense team.

The prosecution, on the other hand, claimed that the murder was premeditated.

She was found guilty of murder, destruction, and hiding of a corpse and sentenced to 19 years, 11 months, and 1 day in jail on December 5, 2016, after confessing to the crime.

Is Elize Matsunaga still being held in custody?

Elize Matsunaga is still incarcerated today. She is presently incarcerated at the Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary in So Paulo, where she is serving her sentence.

Elize Matsunaga has not yet been reunited with her daughter, who is still being cared after by her grandparents.

Elize Matsunaga was sentenced to 19 years in prison in December 2016. This is a condensed version of the information.