Is Elizabeth Lail in the upcoming reboot of ‘Gossip Girl’?

The third episode of Gossip Girl, titled “Lies Wide Shut,” is now available to watch on HBO Max. Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey), the two fathers of Max Wolfe (played by Thomas Doherty), were brought into the Gossip Girl world in this episode. Julien’s home life was also discussed in the show, including her full and utter amazement upon learning that her father has a secret girlfriend.

This article includes spoilers for the third episode of Gossip Girl.

Yes, Elizabeth Lail will feature in the revival of Gossip Girl. She made her first appearance as Lola Morgan in episode three and will continue to appear in recurring roles throughout the series.

Lail is most recognized for her roles in Netflix’s YOU as Guinevere Beck and Once Upon a Time as Anna.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Girl and YOU have crossed paths.

Penn Badgley, who portrayed Dan Humphrey on the original Gossip Girl, now plays killer Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s YOU.

Lail starred as Beck in the first season of YOU, which premiered in 2018.

Now, as Lola Morgan on Gossip Girl, Lail is entering Dan Humphrey’s world.

Lola is a barista and budding musician from New York who is Julien’s father Davis’s hidden girlfriend (Luke Kirby).

Julien (Jordan Alexander) and her first met in a nightclub toilet when Julien got intoxicated and started yelling about her ex-boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown) dating her half-sister (Whitney Peak).

Lola and Julien became friends over boys, with Lola admitting to having her own relationship issues.

Lola revealed that she had been dating her lover for almost a year, but that he had never made their relationship public and that they had always met in private.

Julien stood there watching Lola walk into the arms of her father, Davis, at the other end of the nightclub after they parted ways after their restroom conversation.

Davis had told his daughter he was going to Berlin on business the night before, but he was actually spending time with Lola, his girlfriend.

Julien, hurt and enraged, conducted her own investigation and tracked Lola down to her residence. Davis had gone to great pains to keep Lola a secret, and had even been successful.