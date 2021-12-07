Is Eddie going to leave ‘9-1-1’? What We Know About Ryan Guzman’s Show Future.

The procedural drama 9-1-1 has lost a number of key cast members in the last year, and Ryan Guzman’s character Eddie has announced his departure.

Jennifer Love Hewitt is away on maternity leave, which means her character Maddie and her onscreen partner Chimney (played by Kenneth Choi) are currently AWOL. Recently, Rockmond Dunbar left the show as Michael Grant after a behind-the-scenes disagreement about vaccine mandates, and Jennifer Love Hewitt is away on maternity leave, meaning her character Maddie and her onscreen partner Chimney (played by Kenneth Choi) are currently AWOL.

9-1-1 Season 5, Episode 11 intended for Fox viewers to believe Eddie will be joining them shortly. Eddie determined that something had to be done after his kid spent much of the Christmas-themed episode worrying that his father would die answering a phone call in the next year.

He told his coworkers that the constant anxiety of losing his father was "too much" for Christopher, who was just ten years old at the time. As a result, "I need to make a change." "I'm getting off the 118." Is Eddie going to leave 9-1-1?