Is Dairy Good For Your Heart? Dairy Fat Consumption May Not Be As Bad As It Seems.

For cardiovascular health, some people choose low-fat dairy in their diets, but is this the only way to enjoy dairy while keeping our hearts healthy? According to a new study, it may not be the only heart-healthy alternative.

Many dietary guidelines advise people to decrease their dietary fat intake, according to the authors of a new study published in PLoS on Tuesday. This aims to reduce people’s saturated fat consumption and their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

However, there is mounting evidence that the health effects of dairy products may be determined by the type of product rather than the fat amount. This has generated issues about whether avoiding dairy fats is advantageous to cardiovascular health, according to the researchers.

The researchers looked at the dairy fat consumption of 4,150 Swedish 60-year-olds in their latest study. According to The George Institute for Global Health, Sweden has one of the highest dairy and dairy product consumption rates in the world.

The researchers utilized a “objective biomarker” to determine the participants’ dairy fat consumption by detecting blood levels of a specific fatty acid present primarily in dairy. In contrast, other studies have relied on people’s memories of how much and what kind of dairy they’ve ingested, according to Dr. Matti Marklund of The George Institute for Global Health.

During a 16.6-year follow-up, the researchers acquired data on CVD events and death for their study.

The researchers discovered that those with the “highest levels” of the dairy fat biomarker had the lowest CVD risk, according to Dr. Marklund. According to The George Institute for Global Health, they also had “no increased risk of death from any cause.” The findings were backed up by a meta-analysis of 17 other investigations including roughly 43,000 persons in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark.

Dr. Kathy Trieu of The George Institute for Global Health, the study’s principal author, said in a news release, “Our study reveals that cutting down on dairy fat or avoiding dairy completely might not be the greatest decision for heart health.” “It’s important to remember that, while dairy foods are high in saturated fat, they’re also high in many other nutrients and can be a healthy part of your diet. Other fats, such as those found in seafood, nuts, and nontropical vegetable oils, can, on the other hand, provide more health benefits. Brief News from Washington Newsday.