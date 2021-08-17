Is DaBaby Saying Goodbye to Hip-Hop? A Cancelled Rapper Makes a Joke About Becoming an R&B Singer.

Despite the ongoing backlash from his homophobia incident, DaBaby has joked that he is going to quit HipHop and become an R&B artist instead.

During his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami music event on July 25, the “Masterpiece” artist stirred uproar by making nasty statements towards LGBT people and persons with HIV.

“Put your smartphone light in the air if you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of the other dreadful sexually transmitted diseases that will kill you in two or three weeks,” he said.

The event generated widespread condemnation of the rapper, who was later dropped from numerous summer festival lineups and chastised by a number of high-profile celebrities like Elton John and Madonna.

DaBaby drew even more flak after deleting his lengthy Instagram post in which he said he wants to “apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the cruel and triggering words I made.”

Now, the 29-year-old has shared a photo of himself and his young daughter on Instagram, joking about the issue.

In his caption, he added, “They done canceled yo daddy twin.”

He also hinted that he could have to switch careers and pursue a career as an R&B singer. “I’m going to R&B now.” He sang a cover of J. Cole and Miguel’s “Power Trip” and said, “F*** a rap.”

Last week, 50 Cent defended DaBaby, comparing his demise to Chris Brown’s.

“Isn’t he a truly gifted and unique artist?” According to The Neighborhood Talk, the rapper “In Da Club” said. “And he just shifted from being a rapper in the same pool as everyone else. They didn’t even tell him he was going to be a superstar.”

“No one tells you, ‘Now, you’re held to these standards,’ that are mainstream norms that say you can’t say certain things or do certain things,” 50 Cent added.

