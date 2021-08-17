Is Coop from ‘All American’ really dead, and will Bre-Z make an appearance in Season 4?

All American is known for ending seasons on a cliffhanger, but fans of the CW and Netflix drama were caught off guard by the Season 3 conclusion.

Coop (played by Bre-Z) was shot by Mo in that episode, which is currently available on Netflix after airing on The CW in July (Erica Peeples). Coop bled out on the floor at the end of the series, her chances of survival dwindling by the minute.

Many fans have speculated that one of their favorite characters, and one of Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) closest pals, could be leaving the show and not returning for Season 4, which premieres on the CW this October.

Here’s what we know about Coop’s role on the program so far.

Is Coop on All American dead?

Despite The CW’s lack of formal confirmation and no footage of Bre-Z filming the program, there is one strong indication that she will return for Season 4 this autumn.

In a March interview with Glitter Magazine, the performer discussed her ideas for the role in Season 4.

“I would like to see Coop’s aspirations come true,” she told the publication. I mean, I think she battles so hard for her own freedom, so to speak, as an artist.

“I’d like to see Coop do it,” says the narrator. I want to watch her do all she wants to do, as well as everything she should be doing… I simply want to see her not constantly be at the front or back of a fight; at the very least, give her the opportunity.”

Though this interview could have taken place before the actor learned of her character’s fate, it appears that she is confident in her decision to return for a second season.

“I felt like, you know, pickups never really happen that early,” she added regarding All American receiving an early Season 4 renewal. So I was just like, dang, but of course, I was extremely pumped. I mean, this season is going to be incredible.”

Fans have been arguing on social media about whether or not Coop is still alive. On one hand, followers complained that Bre-Z had not posted a farewell message on Instagram. This is a condensed version of the information.