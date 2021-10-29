Is Colin Robinson Really Dead? ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Ending Explained

What We Do in the Shadows rarely holds back when it comes to comedy or surprising revelations, and Season 3 Episode 9 was no exception.

Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire, died after reaching his 100th birthday in the series’ penultimate episode.

Colin’s blood-sucking housemate Nandor (Kayvan Novak) accidentally let his face collapse in when he thought he was playing a prank and was trying to wake him up, perhaps cementing his fate.

The Season 3 conclusion, however, revealed that there was much more to the story.

**WARNING: This article includes spoilers for the Season 3 finale of What We Do in the Shadows**

What was the reaction of the vampires to Colin Robinson’s death?

The aftermath of Colin Robinson’s apparent death is the topic of “The Portrait,” with vampires Nandor, Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) disregarding their feelings and moving on.

The housemates, their familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), The Baron (Doug Jones), The Guide (Kristen Schall), and The Sire sit for a new photograph without their deceased buddy, as per vampire tradition.

Guillermo claims that the vampire three is simply avoiding their pain rather than confronting it, and this becomes clearer when Nandor announces his ambition to explore the world and Nadja convinces Laszlo to accompany her to England so she may join the Supreme Vampiric Council.

Following a brief violent exchange in which Guillermo argues Nandor is only alive because he allows him to be, the latter requests his familiar to accompany him on his journey and vows to sire him.

Guillermo happily accepts, but before joining Nandor, he assists Nadja and Laszlo in boarding their ship to England, only for the lothario vampire to lock him in his coffin and send him over the pond to serve as his wife’s bodyguard.

Nandor waits as long as he can for Guillermo to join him on the midnight train, but eventually boards and begins his journey on his own.

Is Colin Robinson actually no longer alive?

Because Laszlo uncovered a disturbing fact about Colin Robinson, he sent Nadja on her way with Guillermo.

Laszlo decided to take one as Nadja was preparing their belongings for their trip. This is a condensed version of the information.