Is Chloe Decker Now Immortal in ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 Theories?

Lucifer season five, part two is finally available to stream and download on Netflix after a six-month wait.

Chloe Decker (Lauren German) was killed by Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) wicked twin brother Michael in the 16th episode of what was intended to be the last season.

Thankfully, Lucifer was able to send Chloe down from heaven, leaving fans to wonder about her mortality.

Is Chloe Decker Invincible Now?

Deckerstar viewers held their breath when Lucifer’s power-hungry sibling Michael bludgeoned Chloe Decker in the stomach with the Tree of Life.

Chloe died as a result of her injuries and was subsequently seen in paradise alongside her father, John Decker (Russell Simpson).

Lucifer chose to risk his life by ascending to heaven in order to return Chloe to Earth. Lucifer eventually told Chloe he loved her in an intense embrace before being enveloped in flames.

Before succumbing to the fire, he also slipped Lilith’s immortality band onto Chloe’s wedding finger.

If you ignore the death of Detective Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) for a second, Lucifer season five, part two had a joyful conclusion.

Lucifer returned to Earth and assumed the role of God, setting in motion the events of the sixth and final series.

Injured Chloe, on the other hand, managed to awaken from her coma and fight back against Michael.

Fans of Deckerstar have been debating the meaning of Chloe’s return to Earth, the immortality ring, and Lucifer’s future status as God on social media.

Chloe’s immortality has been questioned by certain Lucifer fans. This is because just how much power is left in Lilith’s ring is unknown.

Lucifer used Lilith’s ring to travel to heaven and send Chloe back down to Earth, so whether there is enough power left to let Chloe live an immortal life is unknown as of now.

One Lucifer fan on Reddit, Ljmcgown explained: She’s not immortal. Just enough juice left in the ring to get her back to earth. “The rest was spent keeping Lucifer alive.”

A second fan, letmepick, added: “I still think she may have a couple of thousand years of juice left. Judging based on the fact that Lucifer was beginning to burn up while still holding the. This is a brief summary.