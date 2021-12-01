Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Netflix film ‘The Power of the Dog’ based on a book?

The Power of the Dog, a new film by Jane Campion, is currently streaming on Netflix, and the intriguing western story is piqueing viewers’ attention.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars opposite Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee as the aggressive, unpredictable Phil Burbank. The Power of the Dog has been creating awards hype, with Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee in particular being singled out for praise for their performances. The film is set during the dying days of the Old West, on a ranch in 1920s Montana.

The plot is based on a famous American novel and was adapted for the big screen by Oscar winner Campion.

Is there a book based on The Power of the Dog?

Yes. Campion’s new film is an adaptation of Thomas Savage’s little-known novel.

In 1967, he published The Power of the Dog as a book, but sales were reportedly lackluster, despite positive reviews. It was re-released in 2001 with an afterword by Annie Proulx, the author of Brokeback Mountain.

A Strange God, Her Side of It, and The Corner of Rife and Pacific are just a few of Savage’s successful writings.

He was married to Elizabeth Fitzgerald, a fellow writer, and died in 2003 at the age of 88.

The Power of the Dog as Adapted by Jane Campion

The Power of the Dog is Campion’s first feature film in 12 years, and she wrote and directed it. She wrote and directed the TV series Top of the Lake during that time, but her most recent effort is the 2009 film Bright Star.

Campion says in the production notes for the new film that Savage’s narrative tormented her as she searched for the next picture she wanted to produce.

“It piqued my interest for a variety of reasons. I couldn’t predict what would happen because the story was so thorough, and I got the impression that the author had gone through it himself “Campion remarked. “It’s not simply a cowboy narrative from 1925 about ranch life; it’s a lived reality, and I believe that’s why I felt so strongly about the subject. I liked how it delves into masculinity and also deals with a hidden love.” The film’s production began in January 2020. It was a production. This is a condensed version of the information.