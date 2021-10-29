Is Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Last Night in Soho’ Really Singing?

Not every actor can sing; in Bohemian Rhapsody, for example, Rami Malek’s voice were combined with Freddie Mercury and mimic Marc Martel, and let’s not even mention Russell Crowe’s singing in Les Miserables.

Anya Taylor-Joy was cast in the role of wannabe singer Sandie in Last Night in Soho.

The Queen’s Gambit actress appears in a scene in the psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright in which her character performs a rendition of Petula Clark’s “Downtown” for Matt Smith’s Jack.

Is Anya Taylor-Joy in Last Night in Soho actually singing?

There is no music to accompany Taylor-Joy as she performs an a capella audition on stage for Jack and a club owner in the hopes of landing a regular gig at the venue.

Taylor-Joy is left on her own with very little room for error, but she more than holds her own as she sings a slower rendition of the song.

Focus Features released a music video with the actor performing the song in a recording booth with instrumental music added alongside her voice, ahead of the film’s release.

The music video serves as a trailer for the film, featuring footage from Taylor-parts Joy’s set in the 1960s as well as Eloise’s (played by Thomasin McKenzie) sequences set in the present day.

Taylor-Joy performed an uptempo and a “Soho” rendition of the song in addition to a downtempo version.

She also performed her own version of Cilla Black’s “You’re My World,” which is also featured in the film.

What did Anya Taylor-Joy have to say about it?

The film’s official soundtrack, which was released on Friday, October 29 in conjunction with the psychological thriller’s release, includes Taylor-performance Joy’s of the song.

The Split star is the only actor who sings on the soundtrack, since the remainder of the movie contains music from the 1960s to match the time period in which Taylor-character Joy’s Sandie lives.

