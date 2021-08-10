Is Anny and Robert still together on ’90 Day Fiancé’?

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is a reality show that focuses on the relationships between Americans and their foreign partners. Relationships between Americans and their partners from countries such as Russia, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Mexico have blossomed and broken down on the show thus far.

They only have 90 days to decide if they want to marry before their visa expires due to the terms of their visa.

90 Day Fiancé follows the love journey of Robert Springs, 41, from Winter Park, Florida, and Anny Francisco, 31, from the Dominican Republic, in 2019. Robert proposed to her after eight hours of meeting her in person for the first time during a trip to the Dominican Republic, but are they still together? This webpage has all of the information you require.

Is Anny and Robert still together from ’90 Day Fiancé’?

Fans of Anny Francisco and Robert Springs’ whirlwind relationship can rejoice.

Anny and Robert are still together after marrying in September 2019.

Brenda Aaliyah, their daughter, was born in July 2020. Bryson, Robert’s five-year-old son, is also being raised by them.

Anny announced Brenda’s arrival on Instagram with two gorgeous photographs of her cuddling her infant daughter in her arms.

"Welcome to the world, my princess, I am full of love and happy to have you in my life," she wrote in the post. God's gift to me arrived on July 28, 2020, weighing 7 pounds.