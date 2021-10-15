Is Addison Rae’s TikTok Account Banned? It’s ‘Time to Get a Job,’ says the creator.

After explaining to supporters that she has been “permanently banned” from TikTok, Addison Rae quipped that it’s time for her to “find a job.”

The internet celebrity grew to prominence on the platform, but owing to “many infractions” of the company’s Community Guidelines, she will no longer be able to access her account.

“Well, it’s time to get a job,” Rae posted to her 4.8 million Twitter followers on Thursday night.

October 15, 2021 — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison)

It’s unclear which community rules she disobeyed. TikTok has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Rae’s TikTok account is normal at the time of publication, however it is unclear whether she is able to add new content.

Her most recent video, a Nintendo commercial, was uploaded just one day ago.

The 21-year-old is one of the most popular users on the video site, with an impressive 84.8 million followers.

Other TikTok celebrities have been unfairly banned in the past as a result of widespread reporting, but it’s unclear whether this is the case with Rae this time.

If the ban is valid, though, the star will lose a significant amount of money.

According to Forbes, her content on the network makes her $5 million each year.

Her business relationships with Reebok and American Eagle through her videos have helped her financially, and she was also cast in the Netflix adaptation of She’s All That.

Rae has been seen on the red carpet more frequently in 2021, and she recently made her Met Gala debut. This year, she also released her first single, “Obsessed.”

One fan responded to Rae on Twitter, “dang they truly banned you.. why would they ban one of the greatest creators on the app?”

“I’ve been seeking a helper,” YouTuber Larray joked.

The TikToker has always lauded the platform that made her famous, gushing about how everyone can post videos on it and have the same opportunity as her.

“Everyone is welcome on TikTok.” “People of all ages are creating videos and material,” she told Forbes last year.

