Is a fourth season of ‘Doom Patrol’ in the works?

Today is the Season 3 finale of Doom Patrol, and fans of the DC Comics series will be wondering if the show will be renewed for Season 4.

The superhero ensemble revolves around a group of super-humans who all developed their talents due to terrible circumstances. Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, Timothy Dalton, and Michelle Gomez, to name a few, star in the show, which is based on the DC Comics series of the same name.

The Season 3 finale will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, November 11, but will it be the final appearance of the Doom Patrol heroes?

Will there be a fourth season of Doom Patrol?

It was announced during the DC FanDome event in October that the Max Original series Doom Patrol would be renewed for a fourth season.

The news was made alongside the release of a new mid-season teaser and a slew of additional DC news, including sneak peaks at The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Shazam! The Gods’ Fury.

During the DC FanDome event, cast members Joivan Wade, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, and Michelle Gomez were enlisted to make the announcement. On the show’s official social media accounts, the footage was shared (Caution: video contains strong language).

Season 4 of Doom Patrol has yet to be announced, however based on the release dates of the previous three seasons, it is expected to premiere in late 2022 or early 2023.

Storyline for Doom Patrol Season 4

There’s no word yet on what Season 4 will be about, although it’ll almost certainly be a continuation of the events from Season 3.

Doom Patrol’s surviving members will return for Season 4. The show’s future seasons could focus on the comic book source material, which has a lot of untapped potential.

Who is the cast of Doom Patrol?

The ensemble of Doom Patrol is impressive, with each member portraying a unique and sad superhero.

Jane is played by Diane Guerrero, Rita Farr is played by April Bowlby, Larry Trainor is played by Matt Bomer, Cliff Steele is played by Brendan Fraser, and Madame Rouge is played by Michelle Gomez.

Timothy Dalton portrayed the character.