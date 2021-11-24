IRS Forms and Reports After the Biden mandate was issued, 25% of the workforce received the COVID vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, around 25% of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees received their first vaccine shot after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping requirement forcing millions of federal workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

By vaccine or exemption, 98 percent of the agency’s employees is now in compliance with the obligation.

Despite the fact that many Americans have been vocal in their opposition to the vaccine requirement, the IRS data shows how successful a federal mandate may be in increasing vaccination rates. The deadline for workers to receive their first shot was set for Monday, and according to White House officials, 92 percent of the 3.5 million people covered by the mandate reported that they were at least partially vaccinated.

Kevin Munoz, White House associate press secretary, said, “We know immunization requirements work.” “We think that our implementation sends a clear message to businesses that similar safeguards that protect their staff, consumers, and communities should be implemented as well.” Meanwhile, police enforcement, intelligence gathering, and travel appeared to be unaffected by the Thanksgiving break. Vaccination or getting a medical or religious exemption are used to assess compliance with the federal labor mandate.

According to the Associated Press, 96.5 percent of government employees complied in one way or another. However, exemptions that are currently being assessed are included in the statistic.

Those who did not get vaccinated or obtain an exception are labeled noncompliant, but they will be counseled on how to get the vaccine or request an exemption. According to the Associated Press, termination would only be considered following the counseling process.

According to figures released by the White House on Wednesday, the Agency for International Development had the greatest percentage of partial immunizations on Tuesday, with 97.8 percent, followed by the Department of Health and Human Services with 96.4 percent and the State Department with 96.1 percent.

In terms of immunizations, law enforcement agencies lag behind, with the Justice Department scoring 89.8%. The Department of Veterans Affairs had 87.8% of partial vaccinations, compared to 93.4 percent for the Defense Department and 88.9 percent for Homeland Security.