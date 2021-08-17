Ireland Baldwin refutes Kendall Jenner’s claim that her new naked lady tattoo is of her.

Ireland Baldwin has batted down rumors that her new tattoo, which depicts a naked woman, is of Kendall Jenner, a former classmate.

Baldwin, the daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shared a photo of her colorful upper arm body tattoo on Instagram on Sunday.

“Thank you @parkermidnight for bringing her to life,” she captioned the photo, which featured a lady who bore an uncanny resemblance to Jenner. She tagged tattooist Parker B., who is based at the Midnight Collective in Portland, Oregon.

After hours of conjecture about who inspired the new tattoo, Baldwin clarified on Instagram Story that the image was not of Jenner, with whom she attended Sierra Canyon School in Southern California.

Baldwin uploaded a photo of herself with the caption, “My tattoo isn’t Kendall Jenner.” “But she’s lovely, so I’ll take it… “However, that is an illustration from the 1960s.”

“Also, I adore my tattoos and I’m going to keep getting them because it’s my body, life’s short, and it’s none of your business,” she said in a follow-up post in response to apparent criticism of the new body ink.

“Also… “You thought I was attempting to make you seem a specific way?” Baldwin continued. “Wait, you thought I was going to quit getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins in my comments said I wasn’t as hot as I used to be?”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.