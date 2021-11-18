Interviews with Meghan Markle ‘It’s becoming increasingly difficult to defend,’ Piers Morgan’s former co-star says.

Meghan Markle has been chastised for taking part in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, after Piers Morgan’s former co-star slammed her.

Following the airing of a preview for the upcoming interview, Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain stated Meghan Markle is becoming “increasingly difficult to defend.”

“Now, the last time we saw…,” says the narrator. When discussing the DeGeneres appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of the ITV show, Reid paused before clearing her throat and stating, “So slightly discombobulated… the last time we saw Meghan on a chat show she was performing the big announcement on Oprah.”

“She placed a rocket under pretty much everything, to be honest, from the royal family to this program.”

“How about we take a look at what Meghan has to say?” “You would expect that they would put out a clip possibly about Harry, or perhaps her sentiments towards the royal family, or perhaps everything that has happened in the aftermath of that,” Reid continued. But instead, let’s go back to her humble, hardworking beginnings… let’s take a look.” On her Twitter account, DeGeneres published a trailer for the interview, with Markle recalling her previous profession as an actress and sharing an anecdote about visiting auditions in Hollywood in her old, beat-up car.

Since Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was last on the Warner Brothers set, a lot has changed. Don’t forget to tune in tomorrow for the rest of our interview. pic.twitter.com/pBihJLf0um The Ellen DeGeneres Show (@TheEllenShow) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 17 November 2021 Meghan Markle reported the key in the driver’s side door had stopped working in the “very, very ancient” Ford Explorer Sport.

“I’d open the trunk and hop in, then close it behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out,” she explained.

“No, I would play it off,” Meghan Markle said when asked if anyone had ever seen her peculiar style of entering her car. “Oh, I’m just searching for my CV and highlighters or my script,” I’d say. “A lot has changed” in the Duchess of Sussex’s life since those days, DeGeneres captioned the trailer.

However, Reid discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.