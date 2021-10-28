Internet users are moved to tears by a dog’s close friendship with the mailman.

Mailmen and dogs are sometimes pitted against one another. The barking dog following the hapless letter carrier down the path or nipping at his trousers is an old movie cliche.

A video on TikTok, however, debunks this idea by demonstrating one dog’s tight friendship with the local mailman.

A brown dog can be seen sitting on a day bed outside of a house in footage submitted to the app by an account called Otegdirb, while a mail van travels down the street.

“My dog and mailman have been great friends for 16 years,” reads text overlaid on the film, which can be viewed here. She looks forward to seeing him every day of the year.” As the van arrives, the dog leaps to its feet and bounds towards the driver, as the caption explains: “But, summer is her favorite since she gets to greet him every day.” As a love-heart emoji emerges in the video’s middle, the animal wags her tail and jumps into the van.

“Whoever says dogs dislike mailmen.. clearly never met these two,” the caption reads.

On October 26, it was also shared on the Instagram meme account Pubity, where it has already received 1 million likes.

Many others have also resorted to the comments area to express how moved they were by the lovely bond.

“More reasons to love dogs,” remarked one social media user, Robinhood.university.

“This should be in the dog training 101 seminars to demonstrate dogs again and over,” another person, Cruffolo, said.

“And we all thought dogs were supposed to detest mailmen,” Christian.burstow said.

“If this doesn’t make you cry, something is wrong with you,” Maya said.

“I didn’t want to cry at this time in the morning!” User8432783580617 expressed similar feeling, saying, “I didn’t want to cry at this time in the morning!”

“At least dogs are carrying on friendship [heart-eyed emoji] [heart-eyed emoji],” Mihj mir exclaimed.

"At least dogs are carrying on friendship [heart-eyed emoji] [heart-eyed emoji]," Mihj mir exclaimed.