Internet users are baffled by the use of miniature ‘Cat Balconies.’

After one TikToker claimed they were for cats, a video showing a building with small balconies has perplexed the internet.

An account called Elmerbritishblue posted footage to the app on October 30 that shows the outside of a brick apartment building. Small crescent-shaped balconies may be seen beneath the windows.

“I go past these every day….,” reads text overlaid on the footage. Until today, I had no idea what they were for!” As the text explains: “Cat balconies!” beside two golden-star emoji, the camera turns to a sight of a tabby cat enjoying the sun while seated on one of the balconies.

“Obsessed! #cat #fyp #foryoupage,” Elmerbritishblue captioned the film, which can be viewed here.

With over 2.7 million views and 383,900 likes, the video has gone popular on the internet.

Over 2,000 individuals responded to the building’s design feature in the comments area, with some speculating about its potential feline function.

“No because my cat might notice a bird or something and throw herself out like the little insane killer she is,” Katiee, a TikTok user, remarked.

I, too, "I do not believe that is safe for a cat," said another person, N.ahmed. "It seems cute and all, but I'm scared that your cat might unintentionally slip through the barricades," Uwu typed. "These used to be for baby cages, so newborns could get sun and air when families lived in small quarters," Ughreallysw speculated. The idea for these cages, which were fastened to windows so that a tiny infant might sit in an enclosed balcony, was first proposed by Dr. Luther Emmett in his 1884 book The Care and Feeding of Children.

He explained how infants needed to be “aired” in order for their blood to “renew and cleanse.”

Due to their modest size and the fact that the feature has mostly fallen out of favor since the 1950s, the balconies in the TikTok video are unlikely to be baby cages.

