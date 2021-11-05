Internet Backs Student Who Sent Venmo Requests To Neighbors To Cover Broken Laptop

A high school kid asked for help on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic. The person known on the network as u/hometowngirll detailed an event involving a neighbor’s child in a lengthy post.

She wrote, “I was doing some homework outdoors on the patio table and I was the only one home.” “I walked inside to refill my water bottle and returned to find my laptop on the ground and my next-door neighbor’s child roaming around the deck.” I wasn’t expecting his son to come around because his neighbor lives next door in a different house and we don’t share a yard.” She went on to say: “When I tried to grab her and ask what happened to the laptop, she ran away to her own house and refused to speak to me.” In the time it took me to get home and check the ring camera, I saw a video of my neighbor’s kid racing into the yard, sliding under the table, pushing up on the underside of the table, causing everything on it to tilt and slide to the ground, then running away.” The young woman claimed she downloaded the video to show her neighbor in the hopes of receiving funding to fix or replace her laptop. She wrote, “I decided to ask for $1700 for the laptop and $159 for the time I spent completing the schoolwork that I’d have to retake.” “Because I’d have to miss a couple shifts at work to redo the assignment, I valued my lost time at the amount I’m paid at work.” Things, however, did not go as planned. The Redditor claimed the neighbor refused to pay because she “shouldn’t have left the laptop out and anything could have happened like rain or something,” adding that she “shouldn’t have left the laptop out and anything could have happened like rain or anything.” She’s been sending a $1859 Venmo request every day to take matters into her own hands, and the neighbor has declined every time. She also acknowledged that she had shared the video on Facebook. The now-viral post was deluged with comments.

“NTA. u/gamerbruh1102 wrote, “File in small claims court, should cost around $50, and with the video, the parents will be compelled to pay.” Over 16,000 people upvoted the comment.

“Small caveat: verify your local laws first whether parents,” u/holdfast02 added. This is a condensed version of the information.