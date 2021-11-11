Intense Reactions to Arby’s 80-Proof Vodka Infused with Crinkle and Curly Fry Flavor.

Fans of Arby’s iconic curly fries are about to get something a little out of the ordinary. In March, the fast food behemoth debuted crinkle-cut fries, and now they’ve expanded into the liquor market with the release of two new 80-proof vodkas inspired by the iconic fries.

On November 18, and again on November 22, limited amounts of the vodkas will be available for purchase. The flavors were produced and bottled by Tattersall Distilling Company and will be sold for $59.99 each on ArbysVodka.Com (for those 21 and older). Top-shelf potato vodka, cayenne, paprika, onion, and garlic are used to make the liquors.

According to a press release, the Crinkle Fry Vodka is “a subtle tribute to its namesake, created with authentic kosher salt and sugar to reflect the rich history of salted potato forms.”

“Though we’ve perfected the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to go one step further by making them 80-proof,” said Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer. “As a potato-based liquor, our limited-edition vodka is blended with Crinkle and Curly Fry taste so Arby’s lovers of legal drinking age may responsibly enjoy our menu from bag to bottle,” says the company. In addition, Arby’s teamed up with celebrity chef Justin Sutherland to create signature Bloody Mary dishes using the two new vodkas, as well as other Arby’s staples including Arby’s sauce and mozzarella sticks.

In a second news release, Arby’s V.P. of Culinary Innovation & Brand Executive Neville Craw said, “Curly Fries have our trademark Curly Fry flavor, which is a bit more seasoned.” “I’d describe the Crinkle Fry as a crunchy, salty potato experience that you’d expect from a lightly battered, seasoned fry.” The revelation of the vodkas attracted a lot of attention, particularly after comedian Jon Stewart tweeted his thoughts on it.

He wrote, “Arby’s – we destroyed your colon, and…what are you smiling at liver?”

“The vodkas are vegan, Jon. What exactly is @TheProblem? We’ll send some to you “The official Arby’s account responded with a positive response.

“I despise it here,” @iliveonthefence said.

Vodka from Arby’s. https://t.co/8dqsRzCi3F is the only place to get it. On 11.18.2021 at 12 p.m. ET, it will be available. #ArbysVodka This offer is only valid for a short time. The quantity available is severely limited. @tattersallco proudly distills and distributes @surdyksliquor. You must be at least 21 years old. Consume alcohol in moderation. pic.twitter.com/lgxuq6OBcv November, Arby’s (@Arbys) This is a condensed version of the information.