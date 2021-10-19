Instead of weather, the local weather report accidentally broadcasts porn.

After pornography was mistakenly broadcast during an evening newscast, a local news station apologized.

During its Sunday broadcast at 6 p.m., KREM, a local news station in Spokane, Washington, ran a pornographic tape.

When the tape was shown over her right shoulder, meteorologist Michelle Boss was giving a weather update on the BCS affiliated station.

The sexually filthy video lasted about 13 seconds and appeared to show a woman’s backside.

Before the screen changed to more weather footage, neither Boss nor her co-anchor on the show, Cody Proctor, responded to the tape.

KREM apologized for the incident later that evening on its 11 p.m. show, according to Adweek.

“Those of us at KREM 2 would want to apologize for something that occurred during our 6 p.m. newscast tonight,” the station said.

“In the first half of the show, an unsuitable video was shown. We’re working hard to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again.” The Spokane Police Department acknowledged that it is investigating the event, and that the video has prompted several calls from concerned individuals around the city and county.

The Spokane Police Department’s Special Victims Unit reacted to a local news outlet Sunday evening after a frightening image/video appeared on viewers’ screens during the station’s weather broadcast, according to a press release.

“Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, SPD began receiving inquiries about a pornographic or explicit image that appeared during a television weather forecast. It was a brief video segment that took up a small area of the screen and displayed a different image from the newscast that appeared to be perhaps obscene or explicit.

“The image/video, according to estimates, lasted roughly 10 seconds.”

The Special Victims Unit (SVU) and Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) of the Spokane Police Department acknowledged that they are working with the station to investigate how and where the footage emerged on a newscast.

“The investigation is ongoing at the time of this release, and no responsibility of any type has been determined,” police stated.

The Spokane Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

KREM accidentally broadcast a pornographic film during their weather report, and now the cops are investigating. This is a condensed version of the information.