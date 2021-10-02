Instead of an expensive wedding, the bride and groom choose for four honeymoons.

Yulia Thomas, a New York City-based luxury travel planner, took to TikTok to explain how she and her husband scrapped plans for a $15,000 wedding a few years ago, calling it their “greatest decision ever.”

Her film, which was shared under the handle luxexperiences, has received over two million views, garnering acclaim and provoking considerable conversation about the stress and expense connected with today’s weddings. For Yulia and her fiance, this was clearly the case.

When it came to planning the finer details of their big day, she says their families were tugging them “in opposite directions,” while she “didn’t want to entertain guests and didn’t care for the [wedding]attire.”

Yulia admitted that she was “extremely apprehensive” as she prepared for the wedding, which she described as “nothing like what they depict in the movies.”

She wrote, “It was just tension for me and nothing else.”

She and her fiance woke up one morning, nine months before their wedding, and decided to scrap their grand plans and marry that day, without any of their family there.

“We phoned two of our best friends, I went to the store and bought a $50 white dress, and we were married three hours later,” she said, sharing a photo of herself and her husband on their wedding day.

They then used the money they had set aside for the wedding to book four honeymoons instead of the wedding. According to Yulia, the happy couple used the money saved on their wedding to go on vacations to Greece, Italy, Hawaii, and Morocco.

While their parents were “a little disappointed,” she claimed that they reminded the pair that “all they care about is us being happy.” Yulia wrote in the comments area of her video that she believes weddings are “overwhelmingly pricey” and encouraged people to be inspired by her personal experience.

She said, “It’s your life, and you should celebrate it anyway you choose.” You may watch her video here.

