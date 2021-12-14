Instacart shopper complains about 115-item order in viral post divides commenters.

It’s that time of year to go shopping. That is, grocery shopping.

However, not everyone is in the holiday spirit, as illustrated by a TikTok video of one Instacart shopper grumbling about a 115-item order that went viral.

An Instacart customer behind the camera checks out with an order at a grocery store in the brief video, which is set to SZA’s song “I Hate U.” “To the person with 115 items on Instacsrt,” the on-screen text reads, accompanied by an unamused face emoji.

Someone is also seen ringing up the goods, as well as the food that is waiting to be rung up. A full cart of food is also shown in the video.

The video has received over 375,000 views and 15,000 likes since it went viral. Some TikTokers slammed the video’s banner, while others appeared to comprehend what it was all about.

“Isn’t that your job?” enquired a TikTok user.

“It’s funny how people who work for Instacart grumble about tiny orders and yet also about big orders,” another observer observed.

One reviewer questioned why the shopper had accepted the order in the first place. “But why accept it?” they asked, perplexed.

Another commenter was harsh: “If you don’t want to deliver groceries, find another job.”

Another person wondered, “Wait, I thought the point of Instacart was that customers didn’t have to do the things they didn’t want to do?” “It’s your responsibility.” According to Statista, e-commerce income from food and beverage sales in the United States will exceed $20 billion this year. The number of people who shop for groceries online is estimated to be approximately $150 million, and this number is anticipated to rise.

More context is provided by the poster’s comment: “1. This is not my ‘job,’ but rather a side project. 2. I agreed to it because it was only $87. It’s a TikTok, after all. “It’s literally a TikTok.” When it came to the hefty order, some viewers appeared to agree with the billboard. “Never,” wrote one of the viewers. “It should be at least $50.” “If there’s anything Instacart and Doordash clients have, it’s the audacity,” said another TikToker. “The choices are almost as perplexing as the quantity,” another observer observed.

One TikTok user is adamant about their position. “I’ll never take a 115-item batch unless the pay is $100 or more.” This is a condensed version of the information.