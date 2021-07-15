Inside Kim Kardashian’s Fight with That Girl Lay Lay, a Teen Rapper

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Dispute with Teen Rapper That Girl Lay Lay

Kim Kardashian has been the subject of a public back-and-forth after it was reported — and disputed — that she had requested social media star That Girl Lay Lay to take down an Instagram photo depicting her baby, North.

In March 2020, the 14-year-old artist released a video of herself and North, who is now 8, dancing together on Instagram. That video is still available online.

On Monday, That Girl Lay Lay—real name Alaya High—posted on her official Instagram account that Kardashian had instructed her to erase a new social media video featuring North, which was also shot in March 2020.

TMZ reported that the since-deleted post read: “@kimkardashian texted me to take down the new TikTok video with North in it. I don’t know why …”

The post continued: “They invited ME to their house. This industry SUCKS! I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me. So confused on what this industry is… just trying to make good positive music. #nevergiveup.”

As the claims garnered attention, Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer at Kardashian’s KKW Brands, commented on the post to share a different take.

According to TMZ and this website, she wrote, “To be clear, it was me who contacted Lay Lay’s dad, grown up to grown up.”

“Kim never reached out to this child.

“I’m sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over 1 YEAR ago for a private child’s play date — not to be filmed for that footage to be used in a music video over 1 year later.

“The play date came about because North was a fan and loved to cover her songs. Kim invited Lay Lay over to their home not knowing they would want to film North — however North’s parents did allow for 1 Tik Tok to be posted after the play date ended and it was learned that they had filmed her for several of them.”

Romulus added: “As Lay Lay grows older and she continues to have a career in this industry she will have to learn that nobody can film you and use your image without permission.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör That Girl Lay Lay (@thatgirllaylay)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

“North is an 8 year old child who is not on social media and it is well within her parents’ rights to say how and when their daughter’s image can be used for promotional purposes just like it’s well within Lay Lay’s parents’ rights to say yes or no when it comes to their child’s image.”