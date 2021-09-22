Inside Bella and Gigi Hadid’s Close Friendship with Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, a model and singer, are one of the most fashionable celebrity couples right now.

Before her relationship with Anwar, Lipa was pals with his older sister, fellow model Gigi. Lipa has gotten closer to the entire Hadid family in the two years since the couple started dating, including another sister, Bella, who is also a model.

This is all we know about Lipa’s adorable friendship with the stylish family.

Friendship between Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid

Lipa and Gigi were apparently friends before she began dating the youngest Hadid sibling, but the two have grown closer in recent years.

Both sisters “love” her, according to an unnamed insider who told Hollywood Life last month that “Anwar has discovered such a great woman.”

“They were friends with Dua before she started dating Anwar, so they have a genuine friendship with her outside of their brother’s relationship with her,” they continued.

“She has the Hadid family’s blessing without a doubt. Gigi and Bella treat her as though she were a sibling, and she fits right in.”

Lipa was spotted in New York earlier this week, allegedly for Gigi’s daughter Khai’s first birthday celebration.

Friendship between Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid

Lipa and Bella have also grown closer as a result of their frequent visits to Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania property.

Lipa spent last Christmas with the Hadid family and has been invited to several of their family gatherings, including Bella Hadid’s 23rd birthday celebration last year.

In August, the two friends traveled to England to celebrate the “Physical” singer’s 26th birthday, staying at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire before travelling to London.

Bella shared photographs of them dancing and posing in bikinis in the sun on Instagram, and the two have been spotted together serving up plenty of combined fashion looks.

They were also seen together in New York this week, when they both attended Khai’s birthday celebration.

